TMZ confirmed that New York Giants baller Sterling Shepard and model Chanel Iman have split.

After months of not seeing not seeing post from the couple together many started to speculate a split.

According to TMZ NFL Baller filed for a divorce on his super model wife on June 7, 2021.

We have no word on why they split but we will keep you updated as details unfold.

