Kanye West: Julia Fox, Madonna & Antonio Brown All Hanging Out Together

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Julia Fox and Kanye West were hanging out with their Celebrity friends.

Antion Brown was in the building along with Madonna and Floyd Money Mayweather.

There’s a pic of them in a black-and-white photo shared by Ross, the “Uncut Gems” star could be seen standing behind the Yeezy designer and wrapping her arms around his neck. In turn, he wrapped his arms around the “Material Girl” icon’s neck to pose for the photo.

Let’s just say it looks like a lot of love was shared in the photo.

It Looks like Kanye West and Antonio Brown are new best friends. Antion Brown took to his social media to put up a photo and used the caption“Ye + AB = SB.

Who knows Antonio Brown and Ye could end up in the studio together.