Mary J. Blige: Is Opening Up About How She Didn’t Feel Beautiful Until Her Divorce

Mary J. Blige is opening up about how she didn’t feel beautiful until she left her ex-husband Kendu Isaacs.

Mary J said:

“I didn’t feel beautiful-like for real for real, not just ‘Hey, I’m pretty’ but actually believing it-until about 2016,” the 51-year-old claimed. “If you’ve been beat down mentally by someone, you’re never pretty enough. You’re never smart enough. Nothing’s ever good enough.”

Mary confessed that she was feeling “so low” when she was filming “Mudbound” and when she was married. She added, “I had to pay myself the highest compliments, even if I didn’t believe it, just so I could build myself up.” (AceShowbiz)

About , Beautiful , Didn't , divorce , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , FEEL , Her , how , is , Mary J. Blige , opening , She , Until , up

