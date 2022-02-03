Cincinnati: List Of Snow Emergencies

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Please be careful if you have to travel to work today it is very slick. If you do not have to go in please stay home.

Here’s a list of snow emergencies for some of the counties in the tri-state:

OHIO

Hamilton County: Level 1 Snow Alert

Butler County: Level 1 Snow Emergency

Reading: Snow emergency Parking is prohibited on numerous streets.

Miami Township, Clermont County: Snow emergency

Clinton County: Level 2 snow emergency

Preble County: Level 1 snow emergency

Here are the various levels of snow emergencies:

Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.

Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully. Level 2: Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution. Level 3: All roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest. Via Fox19

