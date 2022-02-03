Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: List Of Snow Emergencies

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Please be careful if you have to travel to work today it is very slick. If you do not have to go in please stay home.

 

Here’s a list of snow emergencies for some of the counties in the tri-state:

 

OHIO

  • Hamilton County: Level 1 Snow Alert
  • Butler County: Level 1 Snow Emergency
  • Reading: Snow emergency
  • Miami Township, Clermont County: Snow emergency
  • Clinton County: Level 2 snow emergency
  • Preble County: Level 1 snow emergency

Here are the various levels of snow emergencies:

  • Level 1: Roads are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very carefully.

  • Level 2: Roads are hazardous and drifting snow. Roads also may be icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.
  • Level 3: All roads are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest. Via Fox19
cincinnati , donjuanfasho , Emergencies , fasho celebrity news , List , of , snow

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 9 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close