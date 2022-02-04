Who Is Kirk Franklin’s Son And Why Is Their Relationship So Strained?

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kerrion Franklin, the troubled son of Gospel superstar Kirk Franklin has had a massive fallout with his family over the last year. Social media raised a few eyebrows on more than one occasion, as the 33-year-old musician publicly exposed his father and mother to accusations of abuse, mistreatment, and violence.

The Franklin family’s complicated history was put on full display back in March 2021, when Kerrion recorded a heated argument with his dad, posting the damaging clip to Instagram for all to see.

“This is why I’m done. No father should speak to their children like this,” the eldest Franklin son said in the starling video, according to theGrio. “If I have any issues it’s because of this type of treatment that I deal with behind closed doors.”

In the tense audio clip, the voice identified by Kerrion as Kirk Franklin exclaims, “I’ll put my foot in your a**,” right before the star’s son barks back, “I dare you.”

The conversation then spirals out of control as Franklin shouts, “I will break your neck ni***, don’t you ever disrespect me.” Kerrion delivers one more last word right before the call ends abruptly. “I didn’t,” he angrily replies.

Kerrion claimed that this wasn’t the first time he had been verbally assaulted by his father.

“Hanging up in my face, No apology, no compassion, no effort. Stop telling me to go home to my family I don’t even know where they live” he wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post. “I don’t think I’ll ever trust my father to be alone around him ever again. I didn’t want to do this. I probably won’t release the entire recording because it’s too embarrassing that I’m even dealing with this.”

The “Stomp” hitmaker released a statement about the ordeal days later, apologizing for some of the unholy language used in the video. Franklin admitted that his son had a “toxic relationship” with the family “for many years.”

“We’ve tried for many years through counseling, through therapy, to try to rectify this private family matter,” he continued. “Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper and I said words that are not appropriate.”

The pastor added:

“I am sincerely sorry to all of you. I sincerely apologize. I want you to know as a father, that during that conversation, I called the family therapist and got that therapist on the phone to try to help. He never played that part of the recording.”

Months later, Kirkland’s son made headlines again in September, but this time his mother, Shawn Ewing, was the culprit. The Neighborhood Talk reposted a video of Kerrion’s Instagram live session where the author, producer, and cinematographer accused his mother of abuse.

“I’m being abused right now. I’m being assaulted by my own mother. This is on Live! You on Live, you guys!” Kerrion says to his mother and another family member, according to Black Enterprise.

Other clips from the confrontation appear to show Kerrion’s mom preventing him from going back into the house to get his belongings. “You need help,” she says at one point during their argument, right before Kerrion shouts:

“I’m going live just so I can make sure I’m protected right now. Let the world know. My momma already done assaulted me, now they trying to take me to some hospital. This crazy!”

