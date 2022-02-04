The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Mind Body Business: Here Are Common Health Signs That People Ignore But Shouldn’t [WATCH]

It’s typically harder to fix something the longer you wait to get it done, and that applies even more when the issue being procrastinated is your health.

Maria More reminds us of that fact with today’s “Mind Body Business,” breaking down some key signs that many us tend to ignore when it comes to our health that definitely shouldn’t be put on the back burner.

From dark urine and abdominal pains to poor sleep and debilitating fatigue, Maria runs through a handful of tell-tale signs that many people decide to “tough it out” with by pushing through the pain. Not only can that put you in an even worse position, it may even create greater health problems overall.

Take note of these common health signs that often get ignored but shouldn’t with today’s “Mind Body Business” report on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

