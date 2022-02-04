The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Halle Berry Speaks On Her Disappointment With The Academy Awards + Valentine’s Day VERZUZ

Da Brat is closing out the week with some conversation-worthy topics in today’s “Hot Spot” report, from Halle Berry’s criticism of the lack of Black “Best Actress” winners at the Oscars to the upcoming ‘Valentine’s VERZUZ’ between soul brothers Anthony Hamilton and Musiq Soulchild.

Berry’s beef with The Academy stems from the fact that, since her historic win during the 2002 ceremony for a memorably emotional performance in Monster’s Ball, no other Black actress has taken home the “Best Actress” trophy in the past two decades. This also comes with recent social media backlash the Oscars received for an attempt to honor the first Black Academy Award winner, Hattie McDaniel, although history shows a different picture filled with racism and overall disrespect.

On a more loving note, Hamilton and Musiq will go head-to-head for the Season 3 opener of VERZUZ. The Valentine’s Day-themed event will be especially for the lovers, so make sure to come ready to be serenaded!

Listen to Da Brat break it down in the “Hot Spot” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

Hot Spot: Halle Berry Speaks On Her Disappointment With The Academy Awards + Valentine’s Day VERZUZ  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

