Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Snow Leopard Print Catsuit

Chloe Bailey is no stranger to breaking the internet and her latest Instagram post has done just that… again! Earlier today, the 23-year-old songstress took to the platform to show off her killer curves in a black and white, snow leopard print Roberto Cavalli FW21 catsuit that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with dark, Prive Reaux sunglasses, and black pointed-toe booties. She wore her signature locs styles over to one side with a crimped afro look in the back as she served face and body for her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

“thinkin’ ’bout the girl in all leopard ,” she captioned the Instagram post. Check it out below.

And we’re not the only ones loving this look on the Grownish star as many of Chloe’s followers flooded her comment section to share their stamps of approval. “So fierce ,” one of Chloe’s 4.5 million followers left underneath the hot photoset while another said, “She is beautiful Classy.”

But Instagram wasn’t the only place the “Have Mercy” singer turned heads. She also took to Twitter to post a video of her strutting her stuff in the killer catsuit, showing off her curves and giving us all body envy. For this video, she simply added the leopard emoji as the caption and let the video speak for itself, which of course, shut the internet down.

Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on Chloe!

