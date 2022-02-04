Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Snow Leopard Print Catsuit

Chloe Bailey always understands the assignment and her latest Instagram post proves it!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Chlöe Visits The SiriusXM Studios In New York City

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Chloe Bailey is no stranger to breaking the internet and her latest Instagram post has done just that… again! Earlier today, the 23-year-old songstress took to the platform to show off her killer curves in a black and white, snow leopard print Roberto Cavalli FW21 catsuit that she wore to perfection. She paired the look with dark, Prive Reaux sunglasses, and  black pointed-toe booties. She wore her signature locs styles over to one side with a crimped afro look in the back as she served face and body for her 4.5 million Instagram followers.

“thinkin’ ’bout the girl in all leopard 🐆,” she captioned the Instagram post. Check it out below. 

 

And we’re not the only ones loving this look on the Grownish star as many of Chloe’s followers flooded her comment section to share their stamps of approval. “So fierce 🐆,” one of Chloe’s 4.5 million followers left underneath the hot photoset while another said, “She is beautiful 🌹🍸🥂 Classy.”

But Instagram wasn’t the only place the “Have Mercy” singer turned heads. She also took to Twitter to post a video of her strutting her stuff in the killer catsuit, showing off her curves and giving us all body envy. For this video, she simply added the leopard emoji as the caption and let the video speak for itself, which of course, shut the internet down.

Check it out below.

We’re loving this look on Chloe!

Don’t miss…

Chloe Bailey Understood The Assignment… Again!

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The ‘Walk Challenge’

Chloe Bailey Shows Off Her Killer Curves In A Snow Leopard Print Catsuit  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 5 months ago
01.01.70
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 10 months ago
01.01.70

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 10 months ago
01.01.70
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 11 months ago
01.01.70

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 12 months ago
01.01.70
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
01.01.70

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close