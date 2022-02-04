Feature Story
New Music: Megan Thee Stallion Gives Classic Hip-Hop Track A ‘Flamin Hot’ Makeover

The new song is part of the Houston native’s Big Game campaign with Frito-Lay

megan thee stallion

Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Frito-Lay to release her new song “Flamin’ Hottie,” which offers a fresh and reimagined spin of Salt-N-Pepa’s classic “Push It.”

The new song, which is part of the Houston native’s Super Bowl campaign with Flamin’ Hot, is currently available to stream on all platforms HERE and is only available for consumption until Friday, Feb. 18.

The new release comes on the heels of Frito-Lay’s first-ever Flamin’ Hot Super Bowl commercial that was released earlier this week. In the spot, fans witness wilderness creatures – played by Megan and musician Charlie Puth – who are reawakened by their first tastes of Flamin’ Hot and perform their own rendition of Salt-N-Pepa’s “Push It.”

As part of the initiative, Flamin’ Hot will also unveil a brand-new dance video for “Flamin’ Hottie” on Super Bowl Sunday.

The visual will premiere on a first-of-its-kind Snackable Screen via Snapchat on Super Bowl Sunday, which makes “Flamin’ Hottie” the first dance video you can watch on a Flamin’ Hot snack. Fans can also watch the music video via Cheetos and Doritos’ YouTube pages, beginning Feb. 14.

