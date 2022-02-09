Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s: Widow Files A Lawsuit For Non-Payments To The Estate

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ol’ Dirty Bastard’s wife is filing a lawsuit for $1 million.

The lawsuit is claiming the band production company hasn’t paid the estate since 2011 and the estate is owed millions.

Icelene Jones, ODB’s estate administrator, brought a case against Wu-Tang Productions, Inc. — which is run by the late rapper’s cousin Bobby “RZA” Diggs — alleging it breached an agreement signed in 1992, according to the Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit.

Jones says under the agreement ODB — whose real name is Russell Jones — and three other band members Dennis “Ghostface Killah” Coles, Corey “Raekwon” Woods and Gary “GZA” Grice, were all supposed to receive 50 percent of royalties from their music. (Page Six)

