Coachella: Will Not Require Vaccination Cards Or Masks

It looks like Coachella will no longer require vaccinations cards or masks.

In a move that will undoubtedly prove to be controversial, Goldenvoice has announced that it’s dropping COVID-19 safety protocols from its upcoming Coachella Music Festival, and will not require proof of vaccination, a negative COVID test, or masks. The promoter previously rolled back its vaccination policy but has now done away with all other precautions, as well. (Uproxx)

We will see how this turns out Fasho what are your thoughts on this???

