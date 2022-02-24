Fa Sho Celebrity News
Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols’: Son’s Name Has Been Revealed

It looks like Tristan Thompson’s son’s name has been revealed.

His name is Theo Thompson.

But here’s the funny thing Tristan’s name is not on the birth certificate.

Here’s what Maralee had to say:

“Theo, my little angel baby.  I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God’, Nichols said in a statement to PEOPLE Thursday, adding, “I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children.  I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you’ll ever know.  You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

She shared that Thompson’s “name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth.”(LoveBScott)

Loose Ball Foul: Tristan Thompson Trends For Shooting Shot, But It Wasn’t On The Basketball Court
13 photos

 

