Murder Inc: Has A New Documentary Coming Out On BET

Are you ready for the Murder INC. documentary?

It’s on the way BET has made the announcement it’s a new original unscripted documentary series on Murder Inc. Records. The five-part television event, tentatively titled “Murder Inc.,” will explore the untold tale of the rise, fall, and redemption of one of hip-hop’s most iconic labels and its founder and CEO, Irving “Irv Gotti” Lorenzo.

When it premieres in the summer, each episode will take viewers through the label’s origins to present day, with never-before-seen archival footage and a soundtrack of chart-topping hits that helped shape the musical era. (LoveBScott)