Cincinnati: Gas Prices On The Rise In The Tri-State

The gas prices shoot up in the Tri-State. I went to the put yesterday the gas was at 3:59 for regular. THe gas lady said the prices were about to go up. So she ended up putting gas in her own car before she made the switch.

Now the gas prices have raised to $3.89 I’m like what the Fasho!

What are your thoughts on these gas prices rising and rising?

The increase in the global price of oil has led to higher pump prices in the U.S. It looks like this spike is because of what’s going on in Russia.

Let’s keep our country in your prayers.