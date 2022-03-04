Black Don’t Crack: Morris Chestnut Will Always Be Fine AF

On this episode of Black Don't Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Chestnut's age through various stages of his long-spanning career.

Arts & Entertainment
| 03.04.22
Dismiss
WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Morris Chestnut. Ricky. The GOAT. Whatever you call him, just make sure you put some respect on his name. Morris Chestnut has been a sex symbol since the 90s when he gained popularity for his beloved in the in cult classic Boyz N’ The Hood. With many titles under his belt, Chestnut is still has sweet as the nut in his last name.

At 53-years-young, Morris Chestnut has played a range of characters without aging one bit. Every so often, The Resident actor trends on social media just for being fine and this.  From movies to TV, he has a loyal fan base who swoons over his every move.

On this episode of Black Don’t Crack, Courtney Bee, Shay Calhoun, and Kim Hylton attempt to guess Chestnut’s age through various stages of his long-spanning career.

RELATED STORIES:

Lance Gross And Morris Chestnut Trend On Social After Looking Fine As Ever In Latest IG Pic

An Appreciation Post For Morris Chestnut’s Fine A**

Black Don’t Crack: Morris Chestnut Will Always Be Fine AF  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
St. Jude 2021
Lincoln Ware Rewind Podcast Graphics
Videos
Latest

5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen…

 6 months ago
08.30.21
adidas x Foot Locker x Asterisk Collective x H.E.R.

HER Announces Debut Album Title “Back Of My…

 10 months ago
09.30.21

Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In…

 11 months ago
04.09.21

Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties…

 11 months ago
04.04.21
9 items

9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The…

 12 months ago
03.17.21

Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To…

 1 year ago
02.16.21
The American rapper Daniel Dumile is better known by one of his many aliases: King Geedorah

Legendary Hip Hop Artist / Producer MF Doom…

 1 year ago
08.30.21

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates All Body Types In…

 1 year ago
11.20.20

Teyana Taylor, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Kehlani…

 1 year ago
11.12.20

Tiana Major9 Thinks British Fashion Is More ‘Swaggy’

 1 year ago
01.30.21
Photos
Close