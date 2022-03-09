Arts & Entertainment
'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken For Bank Robber in Atlanta

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler was mistaken for a robber while trying to withdraw money from his bank.

According to @tmz_tv, the incident happened back in January at a local Bank of America in Atlanta. The news site reports that Coogler walked into the bank wearing sunglasses, a hat, and a mask and asked the cashier to “discreetly” withdraw $12,000 from his account.  He reportedly passed the cashier a note which read: “I would like to withdraw $12,000 CASH from my checking account. Please do the money count somewhere else. I’d like to be discreet.”

Ryan Coogler - alleged note in bank

(Via tmz.com)

That spooked the teller and cops were called for an attempted robbery. When officers arrived, they detained 2 people waiting outside for Ryan in an SUV and then went in and brought him out in handcuffs. Following an investigation, cops eventually realized it was a big mistake and everyone was released, with Ryan reportedly asking for the badge numbers of all involved.

Addressing the situation to @metro.co.uk, he said:

“This situation should never have happened. However, Bank of America worked with me and addressed it to my satisfaction and we have moved on.”

 

 

T’Challa Forever: Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

[caption id="attachment_936412" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Kevin Winter / Getty[/caption] The loss of Chadwick Boseman earlier this year left a void in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, leaving many wondering how the Black Panther franchise would move forward. During Disney’s investor event, it was announced that the sequel for the celebrated film will see a 2022 release but the studio has elected not to recast King T’Challa. “Black Panther 2, opening July 8, 2022, is being written & directed by Ryan Coogler. Honoring Chadwick Boseman’s legacy & portrayal of T’Challa, @MarvelStudios will not recast the character, but will explore the world of Wakanda & the rich characters introduced in the first film,” read a tweet from Disney’s main account, confirming what many expected. Boseman, 43, brought a certain charm and grace to the role of the titular character, and replacing him would have been next to impossible. Instead, the film should give plenty of light to T’Challa’s genius sister Shuri, and explore the vast kingdom of Wakanda. We’ve grabbed a handful of the reactions to the news below. — Photo: Getty

'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken For Bank Robber in Atlanta  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

