Cincinnati: Gas Prices At An All-Time High In The Nati

Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Nati.
The gas has gone up to $4.09 a gallon for regular gas.
It looks like it’s all from soaring crude oil prices as the Russian war on Ukraine continues.
According to AAA:
- Ohio: Average as of Wednesday is $4.08. Locally, you’ll pay on average $4.09 per gallon in Hamilton County, $4.10 in Clermont, $4.08 in Butler and $4.09 in Warren, according to AAA.
- Kentucky: $4.01. Exception: Owen County’s average is $3.83 per gallon, one of the lowest prices in the state, AAA says.
- Indiana: $4.24: Gas per gallon in the Hoosier state already went over $4 earlier this week. (fox19)
