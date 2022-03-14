The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Money Matters: Despite Gas Prices, Jini Thornton Shares Ways You Can Save Money In Various Parts Of Your Life

Inflation is hitting us at record levels in various parts of our lives, with no sign of price drops happening anytime soon.

After the recent surge in gas prices became a viral topic of discussion, we decide to invite Jini Thornton on the show for a special segment of “Money Matters” to give us all some tips on how to save money in other areas.

For anyone that’s interested in saving a few bucks on important expenses like medical care or the optical need for glasses and contact lenses, Jini shares online shops and places you can go to get the best discounts on the market. In times like these, you’ll definitely be thanking us later for this information. You’re welcome in advance!

Get some important monetary guidance below via “Money Matters” with Jini Thornton on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

Money Matters: Despite Gas Prices, Jini Thornton Shares Ways You Can Save Money In Various Parts Of Your Life

