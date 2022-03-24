Cincinnati: A Person Found Dead After A College Hill Fire

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Our prayers are going out to the family and friends of a man that lost his life in a condominium fire College Hill.

Via Fox19

Around 1:45 p.m., first responders arrived at the Hammond North Condominium on Hamilton Avenue for a “long fall” 911 call, according to Acting Fire Chief Mark Sanders.

The man was found responsive on the backside of the building, Sanders explained. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While at the condominium complex, firefighters heard fire alarms going off and discovered an unoccupied unit on the 12th floor where the fire was, Sanders said.

Also On 100.3: