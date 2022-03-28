Oscars 2022: Winners List

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Best Picture

Belfast CODA (WINNER) Don’t Look Up Drive My Car Dune King Richard Licorice Pizza Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog West Side Story

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER) Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER) Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER) Judi Dench, Belfast Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Supporting Actor

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER) Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER) Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay

CODA (WINNER) Drive My Car Dune The Lost Daughter The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast (WINNER) Don’t Look Up King Richard Licorice Pizza The Worst Person in the World

Best Cinematography

Dune (WINNER) Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story

Best Animated Film

Encanto (WINNER) Flee Luca The Mitchells vs. the Machines Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Original Score

Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell Dune, Hans Zimmer (WINNER) Encanto, Germaine Franco Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Best Original Song

“Be Alive” from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson “Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda “Down to Joy” from Belfast, Van Morrison “No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (WINNER) “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, Diane Warren

Best Costume Design

Cruella (WINNER) Cyrano Dune Nightmare Alley West Side Story

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Coming 2 America Cruella Dune The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER) House of Gucci

Best Editing

Don’t Look Up Dune (WINNER) King Richard The Power of the Dog Tick, Tick… Boom!

Best Visual Effects

Dune (WINNER) Free Guy No Time to Die Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Production Design

Dune (WINNER) Nightmare Alley The Power of the Dog The Tragedy of Macbeth West Side Story

Best Sound

Belfast Dune (WINNER) No Time to Die The Power of the Dog West Side Story

Best International Film

Drive My Car (WINNER) Flee The Hand of God Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary

Ascension Attica Flee Summer of Soul (WINNER) Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible Lead Me Home The Queen of Basketball (WINNER) Three Songs for Benazir When We Were Bullies

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art Bestia Boxballet Robin Robin The Windshield Wiper (WINNER)

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu — Take and Run The Dress The Long Goodbye (WINNER) On My Mind Please Hold

