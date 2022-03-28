Oscars 2022: Winners List

Best Picture
Belfast
CODA (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor
Will Smith, King Richard (WINNER)
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA (WINNER)
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA (WINNER)
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast (WINNER)
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Best Cinematography
Dune (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Animated Film
Encanto (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up, Nicholas Britell
Dune, Hans Zimmer (WINNER)
Encanto, Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” from King Richard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down to Joy” from Belfast, Van Morrison
“No Time to Die” from No Time to Die, Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell (WINNER)
“Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, Diane Warren
Best Costume Design
Cruella (WINNER)
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye (WINNER)
House of Gucci
Best Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune (WINNER)
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick… Boom!
Best Visual Effects
Dune (WINNER)
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Production Design
Dune (WINNER)
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune (WINNER)
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best International Film
Drive My Car (WINNER)
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (WINNER)
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball (WINNER)
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper (WINNER)
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye (WINNER)
On My Mind
Please Hold