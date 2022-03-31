Fa Sho Celebrity News
Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak : To Perform At The Grammys

It looks like Silk Sonic will open up the 64th Grammys on Sunday.

I know they are going to kill it Fasho. They are two talented brothers.

The Recording Academy and CBS have slowly but surely been unveiling their huge list of artists who are set to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony (this weekend, on April 3). They’ve unveiled even more artists today and joining the list are Silk Sonic, Carrie Underwood, J Balvin, John Legend, and Maria Becerra. Furthermore, press materials note Silk Sonic (aka Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) will be opening the show. (LoveBScott)

Anderson .Paak & Bruno Mars aka Silk Sonic Drop “Skate” Video, Twitter Approves
