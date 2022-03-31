Cincy
Cincinnati: People Without Power In The Tri-State Due To High Winds

A lot of people are without power today due to high winds.

Some trees are down in some areas in the city.

A tree fell into a trailer at Eastgate Village Mobile Home Park on Ohio 125 in Amelia just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Clermont County dispatchers. No injuries were reported.

Just over 9,000 Duke Energy customers are without power, mostly in southern Ohio, according to the utility’s website. Hamilton and Clermont counties were hit the hardest.

At the height of the high winds, power was out to more than 18,000.(Fox19)

