Congratulations to Xavier University on winning the NIT championship.

This is the Musketeers’ first championship in the NIT since 1958.

We are so proud of Cincinnati sports from the Bengals to the high school teams we are on a roll with winning.

Colby Jones had a team-high 21 points.

Keep up the good work.