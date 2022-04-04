Fa Sho Celebrity News
Ashanti: Announces Her New Partnership With A New Company

Congrats to Ashanti she keeps making money moves.

Now she has hooked up with a woman-owned web company and she will release the 20th Anniversary of her debut album with an NFT collection.

Ashanti said on her IG:

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my debut album “Ashanti”!!!!!!!!

I’m so grateful that yall have been rocking with me for over 20 years!!!!! Now I finally get to give you something in return,” she wrote via Instagram.

“I’m beyond excited to officially announce that my NFT collection with @EQ.Exchange celebrating 20 years of “Ashanti” will be available Wednesday, April 6th and I want y’all to have ownership in these new Masters!!! Which re-recording should be first???”

this is a great look for her.

