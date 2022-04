LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Weeknd demands for Coachella to give him the type of money that they were going to give Kanye West to headline the show or he is going to pull out.

Coachella organizers allegedly tried to stiff The Weeknd after he stepped in to replace Kanye West as Sunday headliner at the festival later this month.

We’re told the singer threatened to pull out if he wasn’t paid the same money as West, who was set to rake in $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee. (LoveBScott)