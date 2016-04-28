CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

​Kerry Washington Inks New Production Deal With ABC

Premiere Of HBO Films' 'Confirmation' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

We’re here for women of color in leading roles in front of the camera and behind the scenes. After fives seasons as the star of the Emmy award winning series, Scandal, Kerry Washington has just inked a new production deal with ABC.

According to The Wrap, Kerry’s new production company, Simpson Street will develop broadcast, cable and digital projects exclusively for ABC Studios and ABC Signature, the digital division of the studio.

Kerry made headlines earlier this year for attending the Academy Awards in the midst of the #OscarsSoWhite controversy. At the time, the 39-year-old shared that as a voting member of the Academy, she needed to be present at the ceremony in order to have a “seat at the table.”

The actress shared similar sentiments with the announcement of her new deal. “I believe strongly in the importance of having a seat at the table which makes starting this production company thrilling for me” she said in a statement.

“It’s an honor to be at a point in my career when I can help generate projects that that are exciting, necessary, and truly reflect the world around us.”

She added: “I’m grateful to be on this journey with ABC, a network that remains unparalleled in its commitment to inclusive storytelling.”

Congrats Kerry! Get your coins girl! And in case you loyal Gladiators were wondering, Scandalhas already been renewed for a sixth season.

RELATED STORIES:

Kerry Washington Delivers On Creating Makeup For Women Of Color

Kerry Washington Discusses How To Elevate Your Life

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of Hello Beautiful

Picture Courtesy of Getty Images and Hello Beautiful

djknyce ferris wheel

Cleveland's Own DJ Knyce breaks Guinness World Record

17 photos Launch gallery

Cleveland's Own DJ Knyce breaks Guinness World Record

Continue reading Cleveland’s Own DJ Knyce breaks Guinness World Record

Cleveland's Own DJ Knyce breaks Guinness World Record

​Kerry Washington Inks New Production Deal With ABC  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

ABC , deal , development , Kerry Washington

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 1 month ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 3 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close