Cincinnati: Police Officer Sent To The Hospital After A Morning Crash

Our prayers are going to the family and friends of the officer that was involved in a crash this morning in Evanston.

The officer had to be rushed to the hospital.

The officer is “stable” with non-life-threatening injuries and remains at the hospital for observation, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the police night chief, and a news release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The location of the 1:24 a.m. crash on Dana Avenue was closed for several hours between Montgomery Road and Trimble Avenue. The road reopened just before 6 a.m. (Fox19)