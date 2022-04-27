Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati: Police Officer Sent To The Hospital After A Morning Crash

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK.  FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE

Our prayers are going to the family and friends of the officer that was involved in a crash this morning in Evanston.

The officer had to be rushed to the hospital.

The officer is “stable” with non-life-threatening injuries and remains at the hospital for observation, according to Lt. Tim Lanter, the police night chief, and a news release from the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The location of the 1:24 a.m. crash on Dana Avenue was closed for several hours between Montgomery Road and Trimble Avenue. The road reopened just before 6 a.m. (Fox19)

A , After , cincinnati , crash , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , HOSPITAL , morning , officer , police , Sent , The , TO

Close