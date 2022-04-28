Queen Latifah: Went Back To Her Hometown To Break Ground On A New Affordable Housing Project

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Congrats to Queen Latifah on going back to her hometown Newark.

She went back to break ground on a new affordable housing project.

The entertainer returned to her birthplace to kick off the groundbreaking ceremony to transform the community responsible for her upbringing. Revealed publicly in 2016, the project is spearheaded by BlueSugar Corp. where Latifah serves as a co-president. Builders for the project include Life Assets Development and GonSosa Development.

“It took a while, but we stayed with it and it changed and it morphed, and we stayed with what we needed to do, and the timing is right now for this place to rise,” said Latifah. (LoveBScott)