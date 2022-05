LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Today is Primary election day in Ohio and Indiana.

Here are the details about the polling times.

Polls in Ohio opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Polls opened in Indiana at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.

If you are in line when the polls close in both states, you will be allowed to vote.

Click Here For More Voting Details