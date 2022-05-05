Teyana Taylor: Announces Her Farewell Tour

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Teyana Taylor announces tour dates for her final tour. It’s called The Last Rose Petal 2, The Farewll tour.

The 18-city trek will kick off on Aug. 3 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California. From there, Taylor will head to Las Vegas, Denver, Houston, Nashville, Atlanta, and a slew of other cities before concluding in Paris, France at the Bataclan on Sep. 8.

Taylor’s upcoming tour will be the second time the R&B singer has hit the road to bid her fans farewell. She wrapped up Part One of her Last Rose Petal Tour in November, which was meant to usher in her retirement. (LoveBScott)