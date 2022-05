LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame has announced their class of 2022.

It Looks like Eminem, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie made the list.

Dolly wrote in a post, “I am honored and humbled by the fact that I have been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Of course I will accept it gracefully. Thanks to everyone that voted for me and to everyone at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. I will continue to work hard and try to live up to the honor. Love, Dolly.” (LoveBScott)