A founding member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, The Kidd Creole whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, was sentenced on Wednesday in the killing of John Jolly on Aug. 1, 2017.

Glover stabbed Jolly after the two argued and exchanged words in the street, Glover’s attorney, argued that Glover acted in self-defense stating he feared for his life.

Glover was sentenced to 16 years and convicted of manslaughter.