Anthony Anderson: Graduates From Howard University

Congratulations go to Anthony Anderson.

He graduated from Howard University at the age of 51 on Saturday.

This goes to show it is never too late to go to college and get your degree.

Anderson celebrated the exciting moment on Sunday with an Instagram post, in which he called his graduation “a full circle moment” that was “30 years in the making.”

He also shared several photos from the big day, including one with fellow actor and Howard grad, Taraji P. Henson, who delivered the commencement address at the ceremony, and Phylicia Rashad, the current Dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts. (LoveBScott)