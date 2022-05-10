Fa Sho Celebrity News
Dave Chappelle: New Comedy Set Won’t Be Coming To Netflix

The new show that Dave Chappelle did will not be coming to Netflix.

Last week Dave Chappelle was attacked at the end of a set he was doing at the “Netflix is a Joke” festival. It raised concerns about the safety of stand-ups after what Will Smith did to Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. It also prompted a lot of jokes. But if you weren’t physically present at the show, which was held at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, then you’ll probably never see it beyond some rinky-dink bootleg. (LoveBScott)

