A teen was arrested for firing a gun in the OTR.

The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near 13th and Vine streets.

Captain Matthew Hammer says the teen is facing one charge of discharging a firearm on or near a public road or highway.

At the time of the incident, police said there were multiple shots fired but no reported victims. (FOX19)