Travis Scott: Donated $1 Million In Scholarships To HBCU

It looks like Travis Scott is giving back to his community. He has donated $1 Million to black students at HBCU.

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Foundation has awarded $1 million in scholarships to 100 students at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) this year. The foundation announced on Tuesday that the money was given to graduating seniors to help ensure they graduate in 2022.

The scholarships were part of Scott’s Project HEAL effort that he announced in March. Part of the multi-million dollar initiative went to a pledge to increase his previous year’s donations, which the foundation achieved tenfold (LoveBScott)