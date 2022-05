LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Police invested in a shooting in Price Hill.

It happened sometime shortly before 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Warsaw Avenue.

One victim was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is expected to survive.

No suspect information at this time. (Fox19)

As more details come in we will differently let you know.