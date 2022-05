LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Flavor Flav, you are the father.

That’s right Flavor Flav is a dad at the age of 63.

According to TMZ, the 63-year-old entertainer recently learned he is the father of a 3-year-old boy named Jordan. The outlet reports Flav had some initial doubts about the child’s paternity; but that all changed after he took a DNA test that confirmed the toddler was, in fact, his kid. (LoveBScott)