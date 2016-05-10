CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Lauryn Hill Shows Up Late To Her Shows Because She’s Aligning Her ‘Energy With The Time’

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival - Day 5

Source: Leon Morris / Getty

Lauryn Hill took to Facebook to finally address fans after developing a long-standing reputation for unprofessionalism.

Lauryn recently showed up two hours to her show at Chastain Park Amphitheatre on Friday night, which lasted fewer than 40 minutes. She reportedly arrived to her 8pm show at 10:20pm and her mic was cut promptly at 11pm due to the venue’s strict performance rules.

A fan questioned Lauryn about her lateness to which she responded, “My driver got lost, I can’t control that.”

Fans aren’t buying it. This meme started making its way around the Internet.

RELATED STORIES:

Lauryn Hill Shows Up To Atlanta Concert Two Hours Late, Crowd Boos Her

The Re-Education Of Lauryn Hill: The Singer Shut Down Brooklyn With An African Diaspora Inspired Performance

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Hello Beautiful

First Picture Courtesy of Getty Images and Hello Beautiful

Second Picture Courtesy of Instagram and Hello Beautiful

Video Courtesy of Twitter and Hello Beautiful

djknyce ferris wheel

Cleveland's Own DJ Knyce breaks Guinness World Record

17 photos Launch gallery

Cleveland's Own DJ Knyce breaks Guinness World Record

Continue reading Cleveland’s Own DJ Knyce breaks Guinness World Record

Cleveland's Own DJ Knyce breaks Guinness World Record

Lauryn Hill Shows Up Late To Her Shows Because She’s Aligning Her ‘Energy With The Time’ was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

concert , excuses , explanation , Late , Lauryn Hill , tardy

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close