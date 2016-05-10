Lauryn Hill Shows Up Late To Her Shows Because She’s Aligning Her ‘Energy With The Time’

Lauryn Hill took to Facebook to finally address fans after developing a long-standing reputation for unprofessionalism.
Lauryn recently showed up two hours to her show at Chastain Park Amphitheatre on Friday night, which lasted fewer than 40 minutes. She reportedly arrived to her 8pm show at 10:20pm and her mic was cut promptly at 11pm due to the venue’s strict performance rules.
A fan questioned Lauryn about her lateness to which she responded, “My driver got lost, I can’t control that.”
Fans aren’t buying it. This meme started making its way around the Internet.
