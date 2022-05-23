Mike Tyson: Opens Up About His Airplane Fight

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Mike Tyson has finally opened up about his Airplane firght.

While speaking with guests Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Tyson described how the passenger, later identified by TMZ as Melvin Townsend III, “triggered” him before the former heavyweight champion turned around to punch the man in the face multiple times. Townsend, who could be seen with a bloodied face, received medical attention following the incident.

“He was f**** with me, man,” Tyson said of Townsend, adding, “I took pictures with this n***a.” (LoveBScott)