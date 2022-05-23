Cincinnati: The Reds Joey Votto Returns Home To Toronto

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Reds Joey Votto returned to his home town Toronto to the stadium where his father worked when he was a child.

What makes it even more special is that Votto hit his first home run of the year to lead the Reds to a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

In Votto’s first three games back, he has hit better than he had in any other three-game stretch this season.

Because of Votto’s homer, the Reds got the win in starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft’s MLB debut. Ashcraft allowed two runs in 4 ⅓ innings, and his final line was even more impressive considering how his last few days had gone. (FOX19)