Cincinnati: The Reds Joey Votto Returns Home To Toronto

The Reds Joey Votto returned to his home town Toronto to the stadium where his father worked when he was a child.
What makes it even more special is that Votto hit his first home run of the year to lead the Reds to a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.
In Votto’s first three games back, he has hit better than he had in any other three-game stretch this season.
Because of Votto’s homer, the Reds got the win in starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft’s MLB debut. Ashcraft allowed two runs in 4 ⅓ innings, and his final line was even more impressive considering how his last few days had gone. (FOX19)