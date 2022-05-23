Cincy
Cincinnati: The Reds Joey Votto Returns Home To Toronto

The Reds Joey Votto returned to his home town Toronto to the stadium where his father worked when he was a child.

What makes it even more special is that Votto hit his first home run of the year to lead the Reds to a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

In Votto’s first three games back, he has hit better than he had in any other three-game stretch this season.

Because of Votto’s homer, the Reds got the win in starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft’s MLB debut. Ashcraft allowed two runs in 4 ⅓ innings, and his final line was even more impressive considering how his last few days had gone. (FOX19)

