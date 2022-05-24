Kanye West’s 2020 Election Fund Was Allegedly Hacked To Pay Off Credit Card Bills

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

There weren’t too many of us out there who actually thought Kanye West could pull off a successful presidential run during the 2020 Election, but at least we gave him points for dreaming big. Of course, all of that went out the window with the reminder of his now-infamous “slavery was a choice” comment, not to mention the lingering negative reactions regarding his devotion to Donald Trump and MAGA.

His failed campaign seems to be getting even more bad press following a new report that claims Kanye 2020 was subjected to a fraud scheme that resulted in thousands being stolen to pay off credit card bills.

TMZ was able to obtain a letter that Ye’s election board sent to the Federal Election Committee after they flagged transactions that looked suspicious. Following an investigation, Kanye 2020 discovered their account was accessed three times between December and February and failed to successfully get reimbursed by First Bank of Wyoming.

Read below to see what West’s campaign wrote in their letter to Michael Dobi of the FEC’s Reports Analysis Division:

“Mr. Dobi,

In response to the RFAl letter dated April 17. 2022, it has been determined that the disbursement for $1474 on 12/9/21, $1280 on 2/8/22 and $1245 on 2/22/22 was an external fraud situation. Alter investigating, it was determined that an individual not connected with the campaign accessed a campaign account to pav his own credit card. It was reported to First Bank of Wyoming and a stop-pay was put in place to protect against future unauthorized charges. The bank was unable to reverse the transactions at issue due to the way they were presented for payment via ACH. Please let us know If vou have further questions.”

Hey, you win some and you lose some. At least Yeezy has an upcoming redesign collaboration with McDonalds to look forward too — we’re sure he’ll be able to have it his way at Micky Ds.

