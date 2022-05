LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you were wondering why there was so much traffic while you were on your way to work it’s because 275 was shut down due to a crash.

Colerain Township police ordered everyone on duty to respond with lights and sirens when the crash was first reported at 7:52 a.m. as a vehicle into the median.

Eastbound Interstate 275 is closed beyond Blue Rock Road. Westbound lanes are shut down past Colerain Avenue.(Fox19)