Fairfield Ohio: Police Will Be In All Fairfield Schools Today Due To Possible Threat

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

The Fairfield police will be in all Fairfield schools today due to a possible threat.

I got the message this morning because my kids go to Fairfield schools.

This is not funny at all so I hope the police find out who made this threat or prank.

Fairfield police determined there was no evidence of a threat to Creekside Middle School but still wanted that extra presence in all buildings, district officials said in a statement on their website.

There is a renewed focus on school security locally and nationally in light of the mass school shooting in Texas earlier this week.(FOX19)