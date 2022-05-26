Cincy
Fairfield Ohio: Police Will Be In All Fairfield Schools Today Due To Possible Threat

The Fairfield police will be in all Fairfield schools today due to a possible threat.

Fairfield police determined there was no evidence of a threat to Creekside Middle School but still wanted that extra presence in all buildings, district officials said in a statement on their website.

There is a renewed focus on school security locally and nationally in light of the mass school shooting in Texas earlier this week.(FOX19)

