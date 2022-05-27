Snoop Dogg: Opens Up About What Happen When He Saw Tupac In The Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Snoop Dogg opens up about when he saw Tupac in the hospital after being shot.

Over 25 years since Pac passed away, Snoop is recalling what happened when he visited his friend in the hospital after he was shot in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996.

Speaking with Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop said that he drove to Suge Knight’s house after hearing about the shooting. Once there, Suge tried to comfort him by assuring him that Pac was going to make it.

“When I walked in, I could just feel like he wasn’t even there and I fainted,” he revealed. (LoveBScott)