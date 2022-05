LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Anita Baker opens up about how to chance the rapper… He helped her get her master’s.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Baker can be seen taking a moment during her performance to thank Chance, who’s in the audience.

“You should say hello to a friend of mine by way of the music industry and by way of helping me, helping me to get a hold and ownership of my master recordings,” Baker said while pointing to the Chicago native, who stood up in the crowd as everyone clapped. (LoveBScott)