Fire has caused damage to a factory in Northside.

Someone reported the fire around 2 am near Spring Grove Avenue. The caused around $100K worth of damage.

It took crews a long time to put out the fire. They were able to keep the fire to an elevator shaft and the immediate surrounding area.

One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. (WKRC)