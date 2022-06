LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A shooting in a Dayton, Ohio hospital leaves a security guard dead.

An inmate grabbed the security guard’s gun.

Dayton police say the prisoner was being treated in the emergency room around 9:45 a.m. when he was able to get the gun.

Police say the jail prisoner then ran out of the ER and fatally shot himself in the parking lot.

The inmate has not been identified but police say he was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a probation violation.