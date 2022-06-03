Cincinnati: Duke Energy To Credit Customers Accounts In June

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s June and Duke Energy’s residential natural gas customers will receive a $133 credit in June.

Via FOX19

Customers don’t have to do anything to receive the one-time credit. It will be automatically applied, according to a Duke Energy spokesperson.

Nonresidential customers will be credited over a 12-month period based on their monthly consumption, according to an April press release from PUCO.

The settlement agreement resolves proceedings related to Duke Energy Ohio’s 2013-2019 expenses for environmental remediation of manufactured gas plants and the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, per PUCO.