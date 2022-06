LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cincinnati it’s the first day of Summer and the heat returns.

Via Fox19

Bright sunshine and hot air will arrive from the Great Plains, pushing temperatures into the mid-to-upper 90s.

The humidity, however, will be lower than last week’s heat wave, so it won’t feel quite as hot.

So please make sure you use your sun screen and drink plenty of water if you are going to be out side.